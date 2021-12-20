Equality Health Announces New Investment from Finback Investment Partners Infusion of capital from Governor Jeb Bush-led firm to accelerate national expansion of the company's value-based primary care platform

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading value-based care organization uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, today announced an equity investment from Finback Investment Partners.

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based integrated, holistic delivery system that improves care delivery for underserved populations with culturally-sensitive programs that increase access, quality and patient trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations and transition to risk-based accountability. (PRNewsfoto/Equality Health, LLC)

Finback's leadership team consists of Co-Founders and Managing Partners former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, George Huber, Jack Oliver, and Jeb Bush Jr. The Partners, complemented by a team of private equity professionals, have successfully invested together since 2017, with approximately $700 million of funds committed and a track record of 11 portfolio companies.

The firm's debut private equity fund, Finback Investment Partners 2021 Fund, pursues investments that align with a positive societal impact across a diverse set of verticals including healthcare, business services, information technology, education, industrials, digital infrastructure, and financial services.

"With its focus on addressing health equity challenges and enhancing providers' ability to help at-risk populations while adapting to new reimbursement models, Equality Health is taking on some of the most vexing issues in American healthcare," said Gov. Jeb Bush. "Equality Health's unique model, and the success they've realized in expanding access to primary care––particularly during these challenging times––aligns perfectly with our goal of investing in organizations dedicated to tackling societal challenges."

Equality Health's model allows independent physician practices to consolidate multiple value-based contracts within a single network that offers a unified incentive program administered through an integrated technology platform. For health plans, Equality Health represents a single-source partner with a network that is fully enabled for success in alternative payment models. And for patients, Equality Health improves access to primary care and enhances coordination between primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and the community-based organizations that address many non-medical, socio-economic determinants of health.

The Finback investment will help accelerate Equality Health's growing partnerships with multiple regional and national payers, as well as a rapidly growing primary care network. This will make hundreds of thousands more Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and ACA exchange health plan members eligible for the holistic, culturally competent services offered by the Equality Health care model.

"Finback Investment Partners truly understands the value of our partnerships with health plans and independent physician practices to facilitate the transition to value-based models," said Hugh Lytle, founder and chief executive officer of Equality Health. "Not only do Jeb and team bring remarkable experience in the government sector, but the investment also allows for further expansion of critical resources to support our high growth demands and accelerate the momentum toward value-based care on a national level."

"Equality Health's unique Medicaid-first approach is helping to deliver higher quality care into the communities that need it most," said Jack Oliver, managing partner of Finback. "We're incredibly excited to partner with Hugh and the exceptional team at Equality Health to support them in their mission of transforming care for the medically underserved."

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Grant Evans

Amendola Communications (for Equality Health)

215-582-8146

gevans@acmarketingpr.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equality Health