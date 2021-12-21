As Equipment Inventory Levels Drop, Gap Narrows Between Auction Values and Asking Values

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Sandhills Global Market Report finds that low inventory levels among commercial trucks, construction equipment, and farm machinery in Sandhills marketplaces have resulted in a narrowing gap between auction and asking values. Historically, inventory levels are a driving factor in the auction/asking value gap, which typically widens when inventory levels are high and narrows when inventory is low.

The dramatic swing in used sleeper truck inventory over the past year and a half offers a perfect example of this effect. When used sleeper truck inventory levels were at an all-time high in April 2020, auction values were 39% below asking values. With used sleeper truck inventory now at an all-time low, auction values are only 17% below asking values.

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report examines auction/asking gap trends for dozers, high-horsepower tractors, and sleeper trucks.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Sleeper Trucks •Auction values for used sleeper trucks are up 80.2% year-over-year; asking values are up 65.4% YOY, according to the Sandhills EVI.•The current auction/asking value gap (17% difference) mirrors other historically low inventory timeframes. Similarly, in April 2011, auction values for used sleeper trucks were just 18% below asking values.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Sleeper Trucks

Auction values for used sleeper trucks are up 80.2% year-over-year; asking values are up 65.4% YOY, according to the Sandhills EVI.

The current auction/asking value gap (17% difference) mirrors other historically low inventory timeframes. Similarly, in April 2011 , auction values for used sleeper trucks were just 18% below asking values.

U.S. Used Dozers•The Sandhills EVI shows used dozer auction values were up 20.1% YOY in November. Dozer asking values, by comparison, rose 10.5% YOY.•When dozer inventory was at its peak in April 2020, auction values were 31% below asking values. In the current market, used dozer auction values are 24% below asking values.

U.S. Used Dozers

The Sandhills EVI shows used dozer auction values were up 20.1% YOY in November. Dozer asking values, by comparison, rose 10.5% YOY.

When dozer inventory was at its peak in April 2020 , auction values were 31% below asking values. In the current market, used dozer auction values are 24% below asking values.

U.S. Used Tractors 300 Horsepower and Greater•Used high-horsepower (300-HP and greater) tractor values were up 14.7% YOY at auction, while asking values increased 11.6% YOY in November.•The current auction/asking gap shows high-horsepower auction values 14% below asking values. When high-horsepower tractor inventory previously peaked in March 2015, auction values were 22% below asking values.

U.S. Used Tractors 300 Horsepower and Greater

Used high-horsepower (300-HP and greater) tractor values were up 14.7% YOY at auction, while asking values increased 11.6% YOY in November.

The current auction/asking gap shows high-horsepower auction values 14% below asking values. When high-horsepower tractor inventory previously peaked in March 2015 , auction values were 22% below asking values.

