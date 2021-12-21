Gate.io Launches Its Second API Trading Competition For Institutional Investors

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io, has launched their second API Trading Competition to reward institutional traders using the platform to execute their trades. Besides a prize pool of up to $300,000 in USDT, participants also stand a chance to win exclusive NFTs.

"After the success of our first API trading competition in July 2021, we have decided to launch another to reward the various institutional investors that make use of Gate.io's platform to perform their trades. Gate.io has seen great interest from high frequency traders, hedge funds, market makers and we'd like to give back to them through this contest," said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io

The trading contest will reward institutional traders based on the trading volume seen during the duration of the competition. Up to $300,000 in USDT and up to 20 exclusive NFTs will be given away to the top traders, with the NFTs giving traders an upgrade on their VIP tier for 60 days as well as access to Gate.io's AMA community and priority as a market maker.

The competition will take place from January 3rd, 2022, until January 17th, 2022, with registration opening on December 20th, 2021.

Benefits of Gate.io for Institutional Investors

Gate.io has over 1,200 coins and tokens available to trade on its spot exchange, making it one of the widest varieties of assets from any top tier exchange. Its tiered VIP structure allow traders discount on trading based off their monthly trading volume, with higher levels giving traders rewards on each trade.

Besides spot trading, Gate.io also offers futures and perpetual contract trading as well as margin and leveraged trading. A single institutional account allows organizations to add up to 300 trading accounts under a single master account with various security features to protect their assets.

About Gate.io

Gate.io is a leading digital currency exchange with over 9 million users in 190 countries across the globe. The exchange offers over 1,200 coins and tokens to trade using spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to decentralized finance products through HipoDeFi, services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and GateChain platform. The company also offers an integrated list of products, such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT, crypto loans and more.

