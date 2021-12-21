Help hold Big Alcohol accountable for damaging public health and diminishing social justice.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi, I'm Cruz Avila, the newest member of the Alcohol Justice work family (Executive Director since September). I've joined an organization that has been working nonstop for the past 35 years as the alcohol industry watchdog with a bite as well as a bark. Alcohol Justice thrives on taking effective actions against a rapacious industry that preys upon the disadvantaged, the marginalized, and those too young to see beyond the seductive marketing of truly dangerous products.

Join Alcohol Justice, the Industry Watchdog with a bite as well as a bark!

I am honored and blessed to join the efforts to reign-in Big Alcohol by constantly elevating the health and safety of our vulnerable communities above industry profits. At this time of the year – the season of giving – we ask for your continued support of these efforts. It's time to join or renew your membership in Alcohol Justice.

Please consider joining by:

1) Making a charitable gift by the end of the month through the Alcohol Justice Donation Page

2) Learning more about Alcohol Justice campaigns and projects

3) Signing-up for Alcohol Justice eNews and Action Alerts

4) Following and friending Alcohol Justice on our social media platforms

I'm deeply grateful to be here and for your interest and generosity. By joining with us in the final month of 2021, we will move forward together in 2022, to hold Big Alcohol accountable for damaging public health and diminishing social justice.

From my work family, as well as my personal family, to you and yours, best wishes for safe and peaceful holidays, and a kinder, more equitable new year.

Cruz Avila

Executive Director

Alcohol Justice

CONTACT:

Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

