Crown Capital Investments Announces Launch of $250 Million Fund

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity investment firm, announces the launch of The Crown Capital Fund, an evergreen platform to accommodate growing investor demand arising from Crown Capital's proven track record revitalizing companies in the lower middle market.

"The Crown Capital Fund is a direct result of demand for the highly successful Crown Capital direct investment private equity platform", says Chris Graham, Founder, Crown Capital Investments.

Crown Capital raised over $100 million within weeks of the Fund launch on November 1, with a $250 million total target raise over the coming months.

As part of its strategy, Crown Capital has merged three of its direct investment platform portfolio companies into the Fund, and acquired four new companies since November 1st: Climalock, Climashield, Nova Marketing, and the JRT Agency and its subsidiary CG Detroit.

"As our new platform, The Crown Capital Fund now provides scale to the Crown Capital model," adds Graham, "It is an exciting evolution in our operations."

Crown Capital Investments (CCI) is a private equity investment firm that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors. Crown Capital is committed to growing great businesses that transform communities with economic opportunity. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, CCI provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach. CCI was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

