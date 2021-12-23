Business Break
Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2022
    Presentation at 12:45pm Pacific Time (3:45pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 1:05pm Pacific Time (4:05pm Eastern Time)

The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com  

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
+1.646.355.2111
kbirmingham@illumina.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-webcast-upcoming-investor-conference-301450546.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.