ViewRay to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ViewRay's management is currently scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 13, 2022. An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the "Financial Events and Webinars" portion of ViewRay's investor website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

