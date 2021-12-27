Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHGG) on behalf of purchasers of Chegg securities between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/chgg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (2) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating - an unstable business proposition - rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/chgg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Chegg you have until February 22, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

