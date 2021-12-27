Goodwill Association of Michigan Shares Thank You to Supporters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Association of Michigan, which covers ten regions within the state, would like to thank supporters of our retail stores and donation centers throughout the year, as we've dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Goodwills help individuals overcome barriers with workforce development programs including training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide major funding for these programs.
Whether shopping at Goodwill locally or throughout the state, you can check out the following Websites for donation and store locations and hours:
Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland
goodwillcmh.org
Headquarters: Battle Creek
Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit
goodwilldetroit.org
Headquarters: Detroit
Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids
goodwillgr.org
Headquarters: Grand Rapids
Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan
goodwillmidmichigan.org
Headquarters: Flint
Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan
goodwillnmi.org
Headquarters: Traverse City
Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
gwnwup.org
Headquarters: Marinette, WI
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan
goodwillsemi.org
Headquarters: Adrian
Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan
goodwillswmi.org
Headquarters: Kalamazoo
Goodwill Industries of St Clair County
goodwillscc.org
Headquarters: Port Huron
Goodwill Industries of West Michigan
goodwillwm.org
Headquarters: Muskegon
Contact: Hilda Harris
Phone No.: 269-788-6500 x2040
Email: hharris@goodwillcmh.org
