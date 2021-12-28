Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens Tech Repair Hub Inside Staples® Mentor, OH Store Location

MENTOR, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics repair provider Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ has partnered with Staples® Stores to open a tech repair hub within Staples' Mentor, OH location (store #0939) at 9215 Mentor Avenue. The new repair hub offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can often be completed in two hours or less.



"Our repair experts do more than fix cracked screens and broken charge ports," said Craig Wooton, Asurion District Manager. "They help people stay connected to the things that are important to them. We know how frustrating it can be when your favorite devices break, and we're here to get them back up and running as quickly as possible."



In addition to the new services offered by Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, the Staples Store location in Mentor, OH will continue to provide tech services for Windows® and Intel® laptops, as well as data recovery services through the Staples Technology Service Area.

"Staples Stores are the destination for working and learning ideas and solutions, and convenient repair services play a critical role in how we support the small business community around this location," said Brian Coupland, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Staples US Retail. "We look forward to working with Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions to amplify our tech support offerings and elevate the customer experience at the Staples Store in Mentor."

The repair experts at Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions location in Mentor brings the company's retail footprint to nearly 700 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

The new repair hub is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Located inside of Staples, 9215 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060

(440) 701-7200

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 650 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

