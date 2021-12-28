Business Break
Clayton Celebrates 65 Years of Opening Doors to a Better Life

CEO Kevin Clayton interviews Jim Clayton, his father and company founder, to reflect on the past six decades
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes, celebrated 65 years since the business first opened its doors. Clayton opened its first store in Knoxville, Tenn. in 1956 and has reached a milestone many companies do not achieve.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8835754-clayton-celebrates-65-years/

Current CEO Kevin Clayton sat down with his father Jim Clayton, 89, founder of the company, in an interview to discuss the biggest lessons and accomplishments the organization has achieved over the last six decades. The video interview includes personal stories, leadership principles and how the company will remain successful and true to its purpose.

"We could never have achieved all we have today without the support and dedication of our valued team members and partners throughout the years," said CEO Kevin Clayton. "As the company looks to the next 65 years, we will stay true to our values while being a force for good in our communities. We remain dedicated to moving the industry forward through sustainable building practices and creating positive team member and customer experiences."

In their candid conversation, Jim and Kevin discuss several core values and principles that continue to guide the company's culture:

  • Democratizing affordable housing for all
  • The value of family and taking care of people
  • Building with sustainability in mind
  • Innovation
  • Teamwork and collaboration

Jim Clayton first started the company as a "mobile home business" in the 1950s. Back then, it was a small store location that hosted local country music performances and family events.  65 years later, it has grown into a diverse housing provider of both site-built and off-site built homes of almost every price level. In 2021, the company is projected to build more than 60,000 homes for individuals and families of all backgrounds across the country.

Read the interview and watch video clips of Kevin and Jim Clayton here: "65 Years: Kevin Clayton Reflects on Company's History and Innovation".

About Clayton  
Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

Media Contact: 
Caitlyn Crosby  
media@claytonhomes.com

Clayton Founder Jim Clayton (left) with his son and current CEO Kevin Clayton (right)
From humble beginnings, Jim Clayton first started the company as a “mobile home business” in the 1950s that regularly hosted local music and community events.
Clayton logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayton)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clayton-celebrates-65-years-of-opening-doors-to-a-better-life-301451218.html

SOURCE Clayton

