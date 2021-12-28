SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Has Filed a Securities Class Action Complaint on Behalf of American Century Value Fund Investors - Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2022 (NASDAQ: TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX).

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, 2021, Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP filed a class action lawsuit against American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc., American Century Investment Services, Inc., American Century Investment Management, Inc., and certain individual defendants for damaging investors by overcharging management fees. The firm urges TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX investors to contact us now or call our attorneys at (415) 788-4220.

Class Period: November 5, 2018 – Present

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

Visit: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/americancentury



Contact: (415) 788-4220

The American Century Value Fund is an open-end mutual fund. The class action lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresent the fund's principal investment strategy in its publicly filed registration statements and prospectuses by employing a "closet indexing" strategy yet charging excessive fees for purportedly active management. The class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and captioned Hays v. American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:21-cv-08625-CRB, is brought on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired American Century Value Fund shares (NASDAQ: TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX) during the Class Period—between November 5, 2018 and the present. Plaintiff seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, or AVUDX shares during the Class Period, you have until January 10, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained here. Click here to discuss your legal rights with the Schubert Firm.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

