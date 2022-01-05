Egglife Foods Goes Against the Grain with New Creative Campaign and Innovative New Sweet Cinnamon Wrap

The new product marks the first sweet egg white wrap in market, while the creative campaign includes a 43% increase in the CPG startup's marketing investment from the prior year

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, the innovative company reimagining flour-based foods by harnessing the power of eggs, is once again disrupting the tortilla category. The CPG startup that has made 'kicking flour to the curb' its mission officially announced the launch of a new creative campaign, which aims to drive awareness, familiarity and loyalty for its category disrupting egglife® egg white wraps along with its first-to-market innovation – new sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps – by encouraging consumers to go against the grain.

The new campaign, which has a bold visual look and clever copy, tells the story of simple, delicious nutrition with break-through creative. The campaign will come to life across a variety of consumer touchpoints, including connected TV/Streaming, Online Video, social media, display, out-of-home, search, influencer relations and public relations, with a 43% increase in marketing investment versus the prior year. Egglife will visually show how it has reimagined the egg into something extraordinary — delicious wraps made without flour that are inclusive of all lifestyles and have the ability to transform ordinary, carb-laden foods into delicious, better-for-you options.

The new Egglife campaign shares the spotlight with the company's innovative new flavor launch, sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps, which unlock entirely new eating occasions and are a pivotal transition from the brand's existing savory profile. egglife® sweet cinnamon wraps are naturally sweetened with monkfruit, making them a delicious, zero sugar, high-protein, low-carb canvas for better-for-you sweet breakfast treats or delicious desserts. The brand is thrilled to unwrap this new flavor to inspire more sweet and satisfying recipe creations. Fans of egglife have been anxiously asking for sweet flavors while creatively transforming the existing wrap lineup into sweet snacks and meals.

"The launch of our latest campaign and sweet cinnamon egglife egg white wraps are two key moments for our brand," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "We've been listening closely to our consumers and the industry to deliver what they're asking for — and that's exactly what we've been doing over the past three years. We know that protein and low sugar are the top two attributes consumers consider in making healthy food choices and the introduction of sweet cinnamon fills an unmet consumer need, especially for low-carb and gluten-free consumers, as nothing like this exists today."

The creative campaign highlights what sets Egglife apart in the wrap category. egglife® egg white wraps are made with egg whites, not flour, with less than 1g carbs, fewer than 35 calories, 5g or more of protein, and 0g sugar in every wrap. The better-for-you wraps are extremely versatile, with five unique flavors, and perfect for savory and sweet occasions. With a transparent ingredient list and impressive macronutrients, these wraps help champion better wellness for everyone. The launch of sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps is a game changer for consumers looking for low-carb, high protein sweet options. The sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps are now available exclusively at Sprouts locations and on shop.egglifefoods.com . Sweet cinnamon egglife wraps will also roll out at grocery stores nationwide in March 2022.

"Extensive consumer research, data and our passion for reimagining the future of food informed this brand campaign and innovative new product, and is truly what has helped us meet our consumers where they are at," said Andrea Schwenk, VP of marketing & innovation at Egglife Foods. "We're thrilled to launch this new creative campaign and to more effectively communicate what the Egglife brand is all about — a brand that has taken an untraditional approach, going against conventional means to produce a truly disruptive product that is a solution to improving our consumers' lives. Something this brand is extremely proud of."

Egglife Foods is working with Hill Holliday , an advertising and marketing agency based in Boston, as its creative partner in this campaign, Spool as its appointed PR agency and PRovoke media's 2021 fastest-growing agency globally, and Rosie Labs and Generator as its media strategy and buying agencies.

"egglife is truly a revolution. It's delicious. It's nutritious. It's different than anything out there. So we embraced that and we made the work feel like a revolutionary movement," said Icaro Doria, CMO at Hill Holliday. "The copy is a call to arms. The images show strength. And with that, we're on our way to beat flour and claim our space in the wrap category for good."

The Egglife campaign launched on January 5, 2022 on CTV, OTT, OLV, social and digital and features a series of advertisement spots ranging from 15 to 30 seconds. Egglife will launch out-of-home advertising later in 2022. For more information about Egglife Foods and to see the new spots, visit youtube.com.

About Egglife:

Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, recently featured as one of CNBC's Best of Small Businesses, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to modernize nutrition and champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2,000 recipes later, their debut product, egglife egg white wraps were hatched. Made with cage free egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to provide a simple, delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional tortillas, egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, high protein option. The sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wrap is the brand's first sweet flavor to join egglife's existing line-up of other innovative flavors that include original, everything bagel, southwest and italian. All of Egglife's wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana.

