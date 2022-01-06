G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW BURNING RED SERIES TO ENHANCE SPORT PERFORMANCE

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the latest additions to its G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of innovative fitness watches with the Burning Red Series. The new collection brings a striking red colorway to two of the brand's most popular fitness models, the GBA900 and GBD200, which provide technical features to take your training to the next level.

G-SHOCK Burning Red

Offering both function and style, the new GBA900RD-4A and GBD200RD-4 are built with the absolute toughness G-SHOCK models are known for, as well as the tools to provide users with customized technology to support a variety of workouts. This includes features like Bluetooth® functionality that enables users to measure running distance, speed, pace, calorie consumption, and more. Additional features include a step tracker, a graphical display of workout intensity, and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals.

In addition, both models boast a built-in accelerometer, which can automatically record daily movements when paired with the G-SHOCK MOVE app. The innovative measurement function can log mileage, speed / pace, and calories burned, making sure users stay on track with their fitness goals for the new year.

The GBD200RD-4 also features a unique, High Contrast MIP display, slim profile and a bold, red urethane band with multiple band holes to improve air exchange and provide enhanced comfort and moisture control, as well as ensuring a precise fit while on the move.

The GBA900RD-4A boasts a classic G-SHOCK shape along with a large LCD display, which provides the user with increased visibility of the multi-functional analog-digital display. Similar to the GBD200, the watch's lugs have ventilation parts to improve air exchange and moisture-wicking, while the red urethane band features multiple band holes, allowing for precise length adjustments and maximum comfort while the wearer is on the move.

The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

2 Year Battery Life

LED (Super LED)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (GBD200 only)

Dual Time (GBA900 only)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The GBA900RD-4A will retail for $130 and the GBD200RD-4 will retail for $150. Both models will be available for purchase beginning this January at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

