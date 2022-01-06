SINGLE PASS, ANTI COVID-19 TECHNOLOGY ADDS ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO VACCINE LAUNCHED BY IVP AT CES 2022

IVP is the only air filter in the world proven to "catch and kill" ™ airborne COVID-19, Anthrax spores, bacteria, allergens, and other asthma triggers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Integrated Viral Protection, LLC ("IVP"), is demonstrating its scientifically proven technology in Las Vegas at CES 2022, announcing the release of its new Personal Air Filtration Unit to provide additional protection with the vaccine. This new, innovative, "catch and kill" ™ virus technology was announced today at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV.

IVP's new Personal Air Filtration Unit (CNW Group/Integrated Viral Protection, LLC)

Breathe with confidence as IVP is changing the way we clean air, enhancing the way we live safely. This patented technology, based on science, kills airborne viruses in a single pass, including sub-micron variants causing COVID-19, anthrax spores, allergens, and other harmful respiratory triggers. The Personal Air Filtration Unit was designed to reduce person-to-person virus transmission and is ideal for schools, office spaces, mass transit, and other small indoor spaces. "The time for action is now to combat this virus and it's many mutations," Monzer Hourani, inventor of IVP's indoor air protection system.

IVP's products have been deployed in businesses, health care facilities like Houston Methodist Hospital Medical Center, schools such as Conroe, Slidell, and Galveston ISDs, and homes around the globe, providing an extra layer of protection to keep indoor spaces safer. IVP units use a heated foam stainless steel mesh embedded inside a HEPA filter to kill airborne pathogens instantly and removing these pathogens from the air. FDA EUA approved.

For more information or to see a demonstration visit Integrated Viral Protection, LLC at booth 8649 in Tech East in the Health and Wellness pavilion.

ABOUT INTEGRATED VIRAL PROTECTION (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic, fostering research and development, and the deployment of technologies that offer true solutions to mitigate transmission of aerosolized threats in indoor environments.

Over 100 US healthcare facilities including hospitals, long term care facilities, and senior living communities have IVP technology.

IVP's research partners include The University of Houston Center for Superconductivity, Texas A&M Department of Experimental Engineering, and The UTMB Galveston National Lab. The IVP proprietary products have received independent endorsements from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Argonne National Lab, University of Illinois Chicago, Argonne Laboratory, and National Academy of Science.

Partner with IVP, info@ivpair.com.

