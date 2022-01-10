ICONIC EVENTS RELEASING TO DISTRIBUTE NETFLIX'S KANYE WEST DOCUMENTARY "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE ON FEBRUARY 10

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events Releasing will release Act 1 of the highly anticipated three-part documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on February 10th exclusively in theaters nationwide. The documentary will make its world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival this month and release in a three-week event on Netflix February 16th.

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts, directed by Coodie & Chike, from TIME Studios and Creative Control, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film powerfully weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of West's career in music and fashion. The theatrical release of this groundbreaking motion picture event will provide an opportunity for Ye fans to see Act 1, which follows the early years of Kanye's career, in advance of its Netflix premiere. Tickets will be available on sale at local theater box offices.

"For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years," said Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events Releasing CEO. "His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we're tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event."

Said Coodie: "Everybody is born with a genius. When GOD blesses you with a vision and you move with belief in your purpose, you'll be awakening to the fact that no matter what obstacles you face you will see that vision become reality! Trust GOD...Period."

"Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we're honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," said TIME Studios President Ian Orefice. "We're excited to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to give the world a chance to first experience the once in a generation storytelling in theaters."

