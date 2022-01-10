PYA Hires Two New Principals, Announces Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two new executives to its consulting practice, as well as the promotion of several current employees.

(PRNewsfoto/PYA)

Two new executives enhance PYA's capabilities and reach further into the Upper Midwest.

"As our firm continues to grow, PYA is seeking top talent to help us continue to meet the growing needs of our clients and serve them with the degree of excellence and helpfulness they can expect from us," said Marty Brown, President and CEO of PYA. "We are pleased to welcome two outstanding women, who are respected industry executives and thought leaders, to our firm. The expertise they bring will be a great benefit to our clients and colleagues."

Jane Jerzak has joined PYA as a Consulting Principal. Jerzak brings three decades of audit and healthcare consulting experience to her work with PYA healthcare clients in the areas of financial modeling, clinical data analytics, and strategic advisory support. Along with the PYA Business Intelligence and Managed Care service lines, she assists health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician clinics to recognize appropriate reimbursement. As a recognized thought leader, she has authored articles on topics such as value-based care, strategic hospital analytics and pricing, clinical integration, population health, and more.

Deborah Biggs will also join PYA as a Principal and the Director of Academic Medicine Consulting Services. Biggs brings more than two decades of academic medicine experience to this role, having served as the chief operating officer at the University of Wisconsin (UW) and Central Michigan University (CMU). Her previous experience includes working as a founding team member of a new medical school (CMU) and working at three research-intensive universities (UW, University of Michigan, and University of North Carolina). She has extensive experience in governance models, healthcare regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic and financial planning, organizational and program development, policy and procedure development and implementation, and healthcare operations improvements.

Jerzak and Biggs are both located in Wisconsin, expanding PYA's reach in the Upper Midwest.

PYA also announces the promotion of Patrick Lewis to Principal. As a corporate accounting and financial executive, Lewis has nearly four decades of experience providing accounting and business advisory services. He oversees PYA's accounting services team, which provides financial statement compilation and preparation services to clients.

The following professionals have also been promoted: Aaron Newcomer, Consulting Manager; Tim Partridge, Audit & Assurance Manager; Brian Raabe, Consulting Manager; Laura Sharp, Audit & Assurance Manager; Dwight Tarwater, Consulting Manager; Colby Terry, Consulting Manager; Maddy Caruthers, Audit & Assurance Senior; and Debbie Underwood, Tax Senior.

About PYA

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Helena, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. PYA was named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 by Forbes and is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the Top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S.

More at pyapc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PYA