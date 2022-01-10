Vuzix to Discuss the Metaverse and its Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Solutions at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in January. For each event, institutional investors are welcome to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with management via the respective conference website or their sales contact:
January 14
24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will share his industry and company insights
January 19
BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference
Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will share his industry and company insights
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.
