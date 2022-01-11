PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that Tammi Dukes has joined the company as vice president of global sustainability.

Adient announces Tammi Dukes joins automotive seating supplier as vice president of global sustainability

"Adient has firmly integrated sustainability into the core of the company," said Douglas Del Grosso, Adient president and CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Tammi to help further our commitment to positive environmental, social and governance-related business practices."

Dukes, who will be based in Plymouth, joins Adient with more than 20 years of experience in the areas of audit and compliance. Most recently, she led the corporate internal audit function at UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust. Prior to that, she led the internal audit functions at Henniges Automotive and International Automotive Components Group.

Dukes earned a bachelor's degree in business management with an accounting concentration from Kentucky State University.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 33 countries, Adient operates 208 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 20 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Adient)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adient