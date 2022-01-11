Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests

InventHelp Inventor Develops Crossbody Purse to Increase Safety & Security (FED-2332)

Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to have security and peace of mind, especially when I was walking in the dark," said an inventor from Seattle, Wash. "This inspired me to develop a purse to carry just the essentials that could provide added safety."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the patent-pending BODYGUARD PURSE to provide women with an organized means to transport their essentials that would offer enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention would ensure that the user was clearly visible to reduce the incidence of pedestrian injuries and fatalities and it would provide protection when walking or jogging. Additionally, it would notify anyone nearby of a need for help and it may scare off a potential thief or attacker.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-crossbody-purse-to-increase-safety--security-fed-2332-301456128.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.