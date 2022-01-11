IT By Design Recognized as a "Great Place to Work" For Second Consecutive Year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MMSP), today announced that it has once again been named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. This is the second year in a row that the nation's largest privately-held MSP has been recognized with this honor.

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape.

Great Place to Work certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at IT By Design. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We're once again honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," said Sunny Kaila, CEO, IT By Design. "The recognition is a testament to our core belief in putting our team members first. They are the lifeblood of our company and have driven our growth for two decades. We're thrilled that our values and culture have led once again to this great distinction."

Since its launch in 2003, ITBD has focused on building a people-centric business, which is an effort spearheaded by its founders, Sunny and Kam Kaila. The company shares its knowledge for best practices with its MSP partners through robust online educational platforms, Build IT University and Communities of Practice, an annual "Top 50" channel conference, Build IT LIVE, as well as via podcasts and blogs.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

