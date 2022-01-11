MIPI M-PHY® High-Speed GEAR 5 UFS 4.0 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser with Solder-in Probe is now Available Small footprint solder-in probe complements industry's first UFS and UniPro protocol analyzer/exerciser to test M-PHY signals up to 23Gbps

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy's Eclipse™ M52 Analyzer/Exerciser supports the next generation of M-PHY High Speed Gear 5 (HS-G5), UniPro 2.0/UFS 4.0 development and can be configured now with the new GEAR 5 solder-in probes. The Eclipse M52 analyzer/exerciser assists design and test engineers working with the high data rates and aggressive power management of the UniPro and UFS specifications over the MIPI M-PHY physical interface. The Eclipse M52 delivers in-depth testing and analysis, automated quality testing as well as compliance or conformance verification in one powerful package.

Optional Solder-in Probe for use with Eclipse™ M52 MIPI M-PHY® High-Speed GEAR 5 UFS 4.0 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

Engineers working with MIPI M-PHY signals commonly face physical constraints in probing signals found in small form-factor designs. The new Teledyne LeCroy HS-G5 solder-in probes have a smaller footprint than previous probes while offering greater signal integrity. The probes can be used with the Eclipse M52 to test M-PHY HS-G5 signals at speeds of up to 23Gbps. The Eclipse M52 analyzes bi-directional UniPro and UFS traffic, performing protocol sequence and timing analysis, and packet header and payload inspection, to provide the most robust and complete protocol insight of UFS 4.0 and UniPro 2.0 devices.

Through the use of its advanced UniPro M Series Protocol software suite, the Eclipse M52 can automatically identify and evaluate millions of packets, transactions, and complete protocol sequences, verifying conformance or compliance to the MIPI specification, as well as offering margin, corner case, and automated stress testing. Complex transactions such as power mode changes and Link Startup Sequence events can be automatically analyzed many times, finding issues that even an expert engineer might miss.

Availability

The Eclipse M52 with licenses for UFS 4.0, UniPro v2.0 and M-PHY v5.0 HS-G5 as well as the HS-G5 solder-in probes are currently available from Teledyne LeCroy. To learn more, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit the Eclipse M52 UniPro/UFS Analyzer/Exerciser web landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. MIPI®, MIPI M-PHY® and MIPI UniPro® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. UFSA and the UFS logo are trademarks of the Universal Flash Storage Association.

Technical contact: Roy Chestnut, VP, Products – Mobile and Test Appliances 408-273-5694 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com/



(PRNewsfoto/Teledyne LeCroy)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy