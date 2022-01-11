Schmidt Insurance Services Joins Integrity to Expand Reach and Diversify Product Portfolio

Addition of rapidly growing IMO will help Integrity execute on its mission to help more American families plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Schmidt Insurance Services, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") in Ellington, Connecticut. As part of the acquisition, Eric Schmidt, President of Schmidt Insurance Services, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

After 23 years in the retail automotive business, Eric Schmidt transitioned careers to the insurance industry to allow him to spend more time with his family. A combination of hard work and a sincere desire to help the American families he serves has helped Schmidt achieve success quickly. Schmidt Insurance Services has grown substantially since its founding, providing thousands of American families with needed life insurance and final expense products.

"Integrity is committed to helping as many American families as possible, which makes Eric an ideal partner," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "As an inspiring leader who motivates his agents every day, Eric wanted his team to have the best resources the industry has to offer. He found them in Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform. We'll continue to innovate our systems and technology to provide the best opportunities for agents and their clients. The sky is the limit for Schmidt Insurance Services, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Integrity family."

"I love how the insurance business helps families, both by providing a way to support the families of our agents and by securing the right protection for the families we're serving," explained Eric Schmidt, President of Schmidt Insurance Services. "When I leave a client's home, I know I've left them in a more secure and confident place than when I arrived. I feel the same way about this partnership with Integrity. Integrity offers best-in-class resources and the industry-leading technology to succeed. Just like me, their priority is helping families — and they have built the technology to help our business reach more families than ever before. I don't think there is a bigger opportunity for me than that of becoming an Integrity partner and I couldn't be prouder to join the team."

All Integrity partners are committed to the company-wide mission of innovating insurance to protect Americans. These partners form a fast-growing network of industry legends and leaders who collaborate on best practices and strategies that streamline the insurance process for consumers.

"Eric has an extremely strong work ethic and a genuine dedication to protecting his clients," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "By utilizing Integrity's infrastructure and expanding his product portfolio, Eric will experience the 'Integrity Effect' of supercharged growth — and he's ready for it. His leadership skills, empathy and drive have helped him achieve much in a short time, but we can't wait to see his business reach its full potential with Integrity. Bringing Schmidt Insurance Services onto our fast-growing team makes all of us stronger, and we're so excited to call Eric an Integrity partner."

Schmidt Insurance Services gains immediate access to Integrity's platform of proprietary insurtech resources, which includes quoting and enrollment tools, CRM, product development, and data and analytics. The partnership also allows Schmidt to reclaim valuable time to focus on agent development by utilizing Integrity's business infrastructure of shared services, such as legal, compliance, IT, human resources, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, Schmidt Insurance Services employees qualify for meaningful company ownership under the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For information about Schmidt Insurance Services' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SchmidtInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Schmidt Insurance Services

Schmidt Insurance Services, headquartered in Ellington, Connecticut, is a leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Also known as FFL Northeast, they work with independent agents throughout the nation to serve more than 15,000 clients annually. In 2022, the company expects to help insurance carriers place more than $25 million in new premium. For more information, visit www.fflnortheast.com.

