Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Comunibanc Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Civista

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Comunibanc Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Civista

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Comunibanc (OTCPK: CBCZ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Civista.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/comunibanc-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Comunibanc's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Comunibanc shareholders will receive only 1.1888 shares of Civista common stock and $30.13 in cash for each Comunibanc share, implying a deal value of $60.59 per Comunibanc share based on the closing price of Civista's common stock on January 7, 2022 of $25.62. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Comunibanc by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Comunibanc accepts a superior bid. Comunibanc insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Comunibanc's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Comunibanc.

If you own Comunibanc common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/comunibanc-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP