Addition Financial Credit Union Selects Zest AI For Loan Underwriting

ORLANDO, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addition Financial Credit Union, with more than $2.6 billion in assets and 162,000 members across Florida, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in software for AI-driven lending, to expand credit access safely to more members.

"At Addition Financial, we're always looking for ways to give our members more, and Zest's software gives us the ability to say yes more often to members across the credit spectrum and all our consumer lending products," says Miriam Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Lending at Addition Financial.

Zest software lets credit unions and banks of any size capture the benefits of AI-driven lending: more accuracy and faster and more automated decisions. Addition's new Zest models, tailored to its business, will boost approvals by 40% with no added risk by drawing on the insights of thousands of standard credit bureau variables, up from the 30 or so used by legacy scores.

"We love the way Addition Financial invests to serve its community better. AI will drive wider credit access to more of its members," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "And faster approvals will create the positive experience Addition's members have known for years."

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog .

About Addition Financial

Addition Financial believes in the power of transforming lives by bringing financial success and education to everyone. With a robust suite of financial services designed to meet members' needs, the credit union serves more than 162,000 members at 26 full-service branches and nine high school branches, and is a part of the Presto! ATM network. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Fla., Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in total assets. With a legacy of 85 years of serving educators and supporting education, Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights to the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Addition Financial is also the Preferred Credit Union for Seminole State College and the Preferred Credit Union for Valencia College. For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

