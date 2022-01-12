Best Egg Experienced Record Growth in 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, the AI-powered online financial platform that is owned and operated by Marlette Holdings, Inc, and its subsidiaries is pleased to share information on the success it achieved in 2021. The platform experienced a record year facilitating 437,000 new accounts and surpassing over 1.2 million total accounts since inception.

(PRNewsfoto/Marlette Funding, LLC)

"Last year, Best Egg experienced tremendous success," Jeffrey Meiler, CEO and founder of Marlette said. "In 2021 the Best Egg platform facilitated $4.6 billion in personal loans, bringing us to over $15 billion in loans since the platform launched in 2014."

In addition to a record-breaking year for personal loans, Best Egg introduced two new products in 2021. In June, Best Egg began piloting a new Visa® credit card, offering a value proposition that provides spending controls and features that will grow and evolve as customers rebuild their credit. To date, 19,000 consumers carry the Best Egg credit card with confidence.

In December, the platform announced the launch of the Best Egg Financial Health. Free to all, Best Egg Financial Health customers initially get access to features like their VantageScoreâ credit score with monthly updates, credit report alerts, credit score factor explanations, a credit score simulator, financial calculators, and a Knowledge Center full of tips and ideas to help people with their finances. Since its inception the financial health platform has welcomed more than 100,000 members.

To celebrate the launch of the Best Egg Financial Health platform, Best Egg announced the ongoing Better Credit Sweepstakes, which started on January 1 and runs through January 31 of this year. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive $25,000 to help them get their finances on track for 2022.

"Our growth has been achieved thanks to the experts and professionals who contribute their talents to our mission to build financial confidence for people who experience challenges with their everyday finances," Meiler continued. "Marlette has been recognized numerous times as a Top Workplace within the region, a reputation that has attracted top talent. Last year we hired more than 200 employees and plan to add 350 in 2022. Our teams' efforts place us on a path for continued and sustained growth within the next year."

Marlette doubled the size of its team to over 400 professionals while opening a new headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. The headquarter's infrastructure was built to provide a pandemic-friendly workspace. The company embraces a flexible approach to the workplace, offering employees the option of using the office or working remotely. Jobs open now can be found at www.bestegg.com/careers .

With a focus on helping consumers feel more financially confident and providing simple products that help them with the challenges they face with everyday finances, Best Egg anticipates sustained success in 2022. This will be achieved by continuing to use customer feedback to create value and deepen its customer base across all products, while also expanding the pool of customers it serves.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc

Marlette Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Best Egg, is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries developed and operate the AI-powered Best Egg financial platform, which aims to help people feel more confident about their everyday finances. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Since March 2014, the platform has delivered over $15 billion of consumer loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com .

Media Contact:

Mark Ladley

mladley@slicecommunications.org

267-644-9077

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Egg