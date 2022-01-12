Blue Health Intelligence Hires Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®), a national healthcare analytics and consulting firm, hired Mayur Yermaneni, MBA, MS, as its new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. Yermaneni brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare information technology and services, medical and population health, analytics, and strategic business development to expand BHI's presence in the payer, provider, employer, and benefits markets.

Blue Health Intelligence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Health Intelligence)

"Yermaneni will accelerate the growth of BHI's AI-driven solutions and enhance its corporate strategy."

Yermaneni previously spent nearly 13 years at eQHealth Solutions, a population health management and healthcare IT solutions company. There, he was responsible for driving the overall corporate strategy, product development, sales and marketing, and operations. Prior to eQHealth, Yermaneni consulted on healthcare strategy and innovation, voice of customer initiatives, product marketing and business development, competitive research, technical innovation, and partnerships.

"As a recognized expert in business strategy and development, Mayur will be a tremendous asset to BHI," said Swati Abbott, BHI's CEO. "We look forward to accelerating the growth of our AI-driven products, solutions, and consulting services and enhancing our corporate strategy."

Yermaneni earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University and an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Akron. He also holds multiple medical device patents.

"I am looking forward to facilitating BHI's forward growth and strengthening its value to clients," Yermaneni said. "Helping BHI bring cutting-edge healthcare innovations to life and expanding their adoption in the marketplace is my priority. I am excited about helping our clients move the needle on improving Americans' care experience and reducing unsustainable costs."

About Blue Health Intelligence

Leveraging the power of claims data from millions of Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. With the most robust, up-to-date, and uniform data set in healthcare, BHI provides an accurate representation of the health profile of commercially insured Americans. BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Health Intelligence