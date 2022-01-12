Boeing selects Collins as next-generation lavatory supplier for the 737

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business to be the long-term provider of next-generation lavatories for the 737 family of aircraft.

The new lavatory incorporates a modular design and customization opportunities for trim, finish and lighting and includes touchless functionality, the latest micro-LED lighting technology and a centralized computing system to optimize the passenger experience, improve airline operability and help pave the way for future technology integration.

"Collins' long-standing relationship with Boeing and specifically our shared history on the 737 lavatory program have made our work on this next-generation 737 lavatory a truly collaborative project," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of business development for Collins Aerospace. "Years of cooperation, hard work and innovation have culminated in a final product that provides increased airline value, a clear path for future technology integration and improved passenger amenities."

"We believe this advanced lavatory will be the standard for single-aisle aircraft for years to come," added Troy Brunk, president of Interiors for Collins Aerospace. "The next-generation lavatory enables a degree of choice not typically afforded narrow-body operators, with the flexibility and integrated technology for simple and efficient customization and installation of upgrades."

The next-generation lavatory is expected to be available on new 737 airplanes beginning in 2025, with installation available in 12 separate airplane locations and several different lavatory variations to choose from, including an accessible lavatory for passengers of all mobilities.

The clean sheet design, combined with the high levels of modularity and customization, allows airlines flexibility in choosing their desired solution, with a clear path to future technology integration and improved passenger amenities.

A lavatory supplier on Boeing 737 airplanes since 2013, Collins' next-generation lavatory is an innovative evolution of its previous iteration of 737 lavatories, incorporating:

An advanced, modular design provides maximum change flexibility, efficiently. Modules can be replaced within hours, allowing upgrades to occur over time or lessors to quickly cater changes dependent on their specific operator.

Customization and an expanded option catalog give customers a large selection of à la carte offerings to create a more bespoke final product, unique to their fleet of aircraft.

Sensor and infrared-enabled touchless technologies are activated with the wave of a hand. A touchless faucet comes standard, with touchless amenities such as toilet flush, waste bin, soap dispenser and toilet seat / lid as upgrade options.

An advanced centralized computing system controls the suite of touchless components and can be scaled to provide component health monitoring, predictive maintenance, amenity management and modularity, allowing for future integration of additional features.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

