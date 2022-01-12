Business Architecture Guild® Appoints Jason McC. Smith to the Board of Directors Board expansion represents the Guild's commitment to advance business architecture as a strategic framework for business transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the appointment of Jason McC. Smith to its Board of Directors. The appointment reflects the Guild's ongoing commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance, ensuring proper oversight and steering the organization towards a sustainable future.

"We're privileged to welcome Jason to the Guild's Board of Directors," said William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder. "His extensive leadership and technical expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to advance the discipline and scale adoption of business architecture for strategy execution."

Jason has more than three decades of experience as a software engineer, researcher and author. He currently serves as VP/Technical Director for the Object Management Group (OMG) standards development organization where he works with the world's leading experts in technical modeling and ontologies, oversees processes for technology specification adoption and chairs the Architecture Board. Additionally, Jason serves as CIO of OMG, leading modernization of the technical infrastructure supporting several industry-leading member communities.

Prior to OMG, Jason founded Elemental Reasoning, served as Director of Innovation and Lead Researcher at TSRI, worked as a Postdoctoral Researcher at IBM and authored the groundbreaking book, Elemental Design Patterns (Pearson Publishing]. A board member of the Robinson Center for Young Scholars, Jason graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a PhD in Computer Science, following prior degrees in Physics and Mathematics.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Guild in this capacity and working with the leading experts in business architecture. Modeling of complex systems has been both my research area and passion for over twenty years, and to see these techniques being applied to a whole-enterprise focus is incredibly exciting." commented Jason Smith.

The Guild and the Object Management Group have partnered to expand and strengthen the business architecture community through peer-to-peer engagement and the evolution of related standards. These efforts will be amplified by Jason's experience and commitment to standardize best practices through collaboration and community.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

