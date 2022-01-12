CAMPBELL'S® SOUP AND CAMP TEAM UP TO CAPTURE THE SCENT OF WINTER AND SPARK NEW MEMORIES FOR FAMILIES WITH LIMITED-EDITION CANDLE SCENTS

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, Campbell's® has brought smiles to faces and comforting warmth to those looking to thaw out after a day of winter fun. To continue to preserve the magic of winter and create even more family memories this season, Campbell's has partnered with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, to cook up the perfect recipe that sparks winter joy. The partnership delivers a sensory experience by releasing two limited-edition scented candles: Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese and Chicken Noodle Soup, paired with a 'Winter Warmup Guide.'

Starting today, visit Camp.com/Campbells or CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to purchase one of the limited-edition candles and access the free Winter Warmup Guide that features a range of activities for parents and kids to do together, including arts & crafts, family-friendly recipes and games that inspire imagination and transform any home into a winter wonderland.

"No matter where you live, the magic of winter sparks fond memories and inspires new moments of joy," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell's Meals & Beverages. "After spending last winter season preserving snow days, Campbell's is excited to continue our mission of creating family moments and memories for all through our partnership with CAMP. Pairing the aromas of Campbell's soup-scented candles with the Winter Warmup Guide is the perfect recipe for a day of wintry fun!"

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature 'Snowbuddy' keepsake will be revealed as a memento for families to cherish their newly made winter memories.

"When we create experiences, we focus on whole family fun!" said Tiffany Markofsky, CAMP's Chief Communications Officer. "Campbell's knows the importance of bringing families together and CAMP answers the question of what families should do together. These fun soup-scented candles combined with our at-home Winter Warmup Guide will bring play and warmth home this winter. Kids and grown-ups everywhere will craft snowmen out of soup cans, create winter scenes that are both fun and edible and even ice fish indoors!"

The candles tap into the familiar design of Campbell's limited-time-only, stackable snowman soup cans, which made their debut in 2020 and were inspired by the brand's snowman commercial, "Snowbuddy." Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup cans feature the fun snowman artwork and are available at retailers nationwide.

The candles will be available to purchase for $24.00 each while supplies last, with 10% of net proceeds from total candle sales helping benefit Feeding America®. To see how families are creating new winter memories, and to share your own, visit Camp.com/Campbells and follow #CAMPbellsWinter. Digital Press Kit is available here.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of Retail and Media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms. For more information, visit www.camp.com or follow @campstores on Instagram and Facebook.

