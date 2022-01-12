FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW RESTAURANT, TAURO

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to announce the opening of a new steakhouse, Tauro. Part of a vast multi-phase property renovation that started with the beach followed by the lobby bar, the newest food & beverage concept offers guests a refreshed, upscale dining experience.

Inspired by the strength and mythology of the animal behind the name, Tauro elegantly combines Mexican ingredients with classic steakhouse techniques and recipes. Rooted in excellence and authenticity, Tauro sources the best cuts and vegetables, elevating them with well-seasoned and deeply flavored sauces. The steakhouse features an in-house dry-aging program, raw bar, prime cuts, and a Martini Bar.

Inspired by the strength and mythology of the animal behind the name, Tauro elegantly combines Mexican ingredients with classic steakhouse techniques and recipes. Rooted in excellence and authenticity, Tauro sources the best cuts and vegetables, elevating them with well-seasoned and deeply flavored sauces. The steakhouse features an in-house dry-aging program, raw bar, prime cuts, as well as a 2-course all-inclusive menu option. With handcrafted, top shelf cocktails and a Martini Bar inspired by famous tastemakers, Tauro blends savage & sophistication for a unique and unforgettable dining experience. The new menus can be found here.

Encompassing 4,700 total square feet, the renovated upscale eatery has been redesigned to evoke a modern speakeasy locale with Parisian influences. The revitalized space, conceptualized by Room 1804 Design, is brought to life through classic fabrications, like lush velvets and fringe accents, and a rich, cool color palette. Together, the elements create a classic, elevated atmosphere while incorporating cool hues and wooden accents reminiscent of the surrounding nature.

The resort will continue to remain open during the ongoing renovations. The phased approach will minimize disruption to guests at the property. For more information on the ongoing renovations, COVID protocols, or to book a stay, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800) 540 6088 or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba

Media Inquiries and further information:

Kalli LeVasseur / Haley Robles

Zapwater Communications

kalli@zapwater.com / haley@zapwater.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba