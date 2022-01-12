Foresters Financial introduces new 'Purpose and Community' feature for Foresters Go wellness app

Members can earn reward points for giving back to their community

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, today announced the Foresters Go app has new functionality for rewarding members who give back to their communities. The 'Purpose and Community' feature enables members to earn Rewards Points for engaging in volunteerism, mentoring, sustainable environmental initiatives, and for organizing activities for communities in need with the help of a Foresters Care grant. Members can redeem the rewards points they earn for merchandise (e.g., tablets, smart watches), gift cards, or charitable donations.

"This is an exciting development for Foresters. We have included the Purpose and Community feature within Foresters Go as a natural extension of our mission to enrich the well-being of our members and their communities," said Louis Gagnon, Foresters Financial President and Chief Executive Officer. "Recent studies have concluded that volunteering is good for your health. It reduces your stress, anger and anxiety, helps you stay physically healthy, and makes you happier. With Foresters Go, we can inspire our members to volunteer knowing they will enjoy the many benefits that come with giving back." 1

Foresters Go was first launched on September 13, 2021 to help Foresters' members track their wellness and participate in challenges with other members to improve their health and well-being and earn rewards points. It is a complimentary benefit to all Foresters' members across Canada and the United States with a planned rollout in the United Kingdom coming in 2022. It has been well received by Canada and U.S. members who enjoy its simplicity while allowing them to connect with like-minded members as they improve their personal wellness.

"Two of our most popular member benefits at Foresters are the Community Volunteer grant and Foresters Care grant™," said Nicole Gourley, Chief Membership Officer at Foresters. "As a fraternal life insurer, we want to support our members contributions to their communities. By providing grants to fund our members' volunteer activities, we're inspiring them to make a difference while earning Rewards Points that they can use to reward themselves. With the Purpose and Community feature, we're motivating members to focus on their health through diet and physical activity, while inducing a positive mindset through the act of giving back."

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters Go is part of the Foresters goal to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits2 include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, Wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 21 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

