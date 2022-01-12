Goldfish Swim School Ranks No. 1 in Swimming Lessons Category in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

TROY, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC , the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, was recognized as no. 1 in the swimming lessons category and no. 53 overall on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This marks the brand's fifth consecutive year earning the no. 1 spot in the category and sixth consecutive year on the prestigious list overall. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Goldfish Swim School solidifies its premier standing for its tremendous performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

2021 proved to be a remarkable year for the brand, awarding 26 schools alongside 13 new school openings. The leading swim school kicked off 2022 with its 125th school opening and is achieving high performance marks, now exceeding its pre-COVID enrollment numbers – teaching more than 150,000 children each week how to be safer in and around the water.

To build off this successful momentum, Goldfish Swim School has set an aggressive expansion goal to open 17 schools in 2022 as it continues to seek franchise partners throughout the United States and Canada. Goldfish Swim School's proven performance coupled with its exceptional leadership team and world-class franchise office support has resulted in eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs flocking to the franchise opportunity .

"We are excited to embark on our next chapter of growth in 2022, and this ranking is a strong validation of the growth and success we've achieved and where we are headed," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "On behalf of the entire network and team, we're grateful to be recognized as a stand-out brand. Between our devoted existing franchisees expanding their portfolios and adding new entrepreneurial-minded individuals to our system, we're confident for the year ahead. By prioritizing results, support and innovation, we're ready for this next era of growth as we expand our North American footprint."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Goldfish Swim School's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Riding this wave of success, Goldfish is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 125-plus locations open and more than 130 in development, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America – with the most opportunities available in California and the southern region of the United States.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

