Informatica To Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (646) 904-5544 internationally with access code 752842. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Informatica's company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

vhydedunn@informatica.com

Priya Ramesh

priya@informatica.com

