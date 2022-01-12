InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Tool for Installing a Microwave (CNC-706)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is difficult to properly measure mounting holes for an under-counter microwave," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C. "I thought there could be an easier way, so I invented the SPOTTER SCREW. My design eliminates the need to make multiple measurements or drill extra holes due to errors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more accurate way to install an under-counter microwave. In doing so, it ensures that both of the mounting screws are in the proper location. As a result, it increases precision and it reduces guesswork and manual labor. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and homeowners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp