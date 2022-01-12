InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Dressing for Central Line Ports (DAE-559)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are registered nurses and we thought there could be a better dressing for central lines used for chemotherapy and dialysis," said one of two inventors, from Sauk Centre, Minn., "so we invented the KOKOMO PORT DRESSING. Our design provides added comfort, protection and peace of mind for patients."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a central line port. In doing so, it offers an alternative to current types of dressings. As a result, it prevents contact and pressure with the port and it enhances comfort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for medical facilities and dialysis centers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAE-559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp