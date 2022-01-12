LIT Method Announces Franchise Opportunity, A First of Its Kind Hybrid Digital & Physical Experience Designed to Reimagine the Future of Fitness Backed by Marcy Venture Partners and Five-Time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, Creators of Low Impact Training (LIT™) Aims to Award 100 Franchise Units in First 12 Months

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method , the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the launch of its franchise opportunity . Set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising with a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience, LIT Method provides a sustainable workout alternative built on the promise of "no running, no jumping, no weights." After becoming a household name for "building bodies, not breaking them," the emerging franchise brand is now projecting explosive growth with a development goal of 100 signed units within 12 months.

With an investment from Marcy Venture Partners (MVP), and an investment from former Los Angeles Dodger and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, franchisees will have the unique chance to get in on the ground level of a highly sought-after brand with a lucrative franchise opportunity.

Michael Abramson, Chief Strategy Officer, is spearheading the brand's expansion into franchising. With over two decades of experience in the fitness industry, Abramson's career spans both the entrepreneurial and corporate landscapes. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer for Xponential Fitness Inc. While acting as COO, Abramson served on the IPO steering committee, playing a pivotal role in taking Xponential Fitness public. Previously, Abramson served as President of D1 Training, where he led the franchise model from its founding, to receiving a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, to its solidification as one of the most successful franchised fitness brands in America.

"I'm certainly no stranger to the fitness or franchising space, and what we're doing at LIT has never been done," said Abramson. "No other fitness brand has our hybrid studio and showroom model, and our proprietary Low Impact Strength Machine. This isn't just Pilates 2.0 — it's the only machine in the world that's a rower and reformer in one — the only piece of equipment on the market allowing people to truly do it all. Its seamless transition from a rower and resistance strength training system to a reformer will allow franchisees to meet the growing needs of diverse clientele."

LIT's hybrid model offers multiple revenue streams in the form of virtual training , LIT Labs with direct-to-consumer products , and its brick-and-mortar group fitness program. "This is the future of fitness. Multifunctional machine. Multiple revenue streams. Multiple demographics served. The compelling potential of strong unit-level economics paired with celebrity backing and a supportive home office team makes us very confident that this franchise opportunity will be well received and pursued," adds Abramson.

LIT Method began as a passion project by husband-and-wife founders Justin and Taylor Norris that has evolved over the years, staying true to its steadfast promise to deliver results not injuries. While recovering from their own series of injuries, the Norris' began pairing rowing with resistance bands to create the Low Impact Training (LIT™) Method. What started out as a realization that broken fitness ideologies lead to broken bodies, has inspired a method and movement designed as a unique combination of personal training, injury prevention, and physical therapy that is accessible to all.

The duo opened their first flagship studio in West Hollywood in 2017 and in May 2020, they formally launched the patent pending LIT Strength Machine — the world's first all-in-one Pilates reformer , water rower , and strength trainer. The LIT Strength Machine offers 500+ low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy, and Pilates.

With the brand's direct-to-consumer product experiencing 400% year-over-year growth, LIT Method has become a national phenomenon — quickly establishing itself as the creator of Low Impact Training and igniting a #boltcult following with a LIT Strength Machine in all 50 states.

"We are the first tech company to come into the fitness and franchising space with a product — where there is a no cap model," said Justin. Taylor goes on to point out what sets LIT apart, saying, "A model with only physical space restricts franchisees to revenue within four walls. We're ready to break that fourth wall and create an unprecedented opportunity for entrepreneurs."

LIT Method is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved with their community, have a passion for fitness, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. LIT Method offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees will enjoy the benefits of world-class training and ongoing support. Interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from $200K- $500K, with discounts available for multi-unit signings. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join the LIT Method team will receive a 15% discount off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on LIT Method and the franchise opportunity, please visit www.litmethodfranchise.com or call (800) 692-6894.

About LIT Method

Through its Los Angeles-based fitness studio, LIT On-Demand platform, and patent pending multifunctional LIT Strength Machine, LIT Method delivers a first of its kind, high-intensity, low impact strength training workout. Created by husband-and-wife duo, Justin and Taylor Norris, LIT is a combination of physical therapy, injury prevention, and personal training — and the LIT Strength Machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and strength trainer. Known for delivering on its promise of 'no running, no jumping, and no weights,' the method is designed to build bodies, not break them. Learn more about LIT Method and its franchise opportunity at www.litmethodfranchise.com and follow LIT Method on Instagram @litmethod .

