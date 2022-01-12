Medius and Enzo Unified partner to extend digital transformation in Accounts Payable and Finance for All

Leading cloud-based spend management provider and data integration specialist combine forces to digitize and automate finance operations across all back-office systems.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Enzo Unified, a leading data management and integration company, to provide digital transformation in Accounts Payable and Finance for customers.

Through the development of prepackaged and repeatable adapters for all of the Medius cloud-based AP Automation solutions and Source-to-Pay suite, Enzo Unified will extend its unique data integration platform which streamlines the integration and automation of IT and business processes in minutes through the universal programming language of SQL.

Josh Torres, Director of Partnerships at Medius, said: "Our customers hate having disparate AP systems. It makes their daily lives more complicated, busier and unnecessarily complex. Enzo Unified's cost-effective platform has hundreds of existing adaptors to make integration between these systems much easier - and they can create a new one in a matter of days if needed.

Herve Roggero, Chief Business Kahuna, Enzo Unified, said: "The partnership with Medius represents a powerful integration of cloud technology and AP automation to drive efficiencies and lower costs."

Roggero adds: "The Medius AP Automation solution is easy to work with and offers tremendous time to value, making it ideal for companies of all sizes that wish to quickly gain new operational efficiencies. Through the power of the Enzo platform, we can help them rapidly accomplish their goals regardless of their backend systems."

Beer distributor, J.J. Taylor, is a recent customer that has benefitted from this partnership.

Andrew Timmons, Business Systems Analyst at J.J. Taylor, said: "Medius was the most sensible solution for J.J. Taylor. Its trust in standardized technologies like REST APIs and their willingness to work with integration partners like ENZO, meant that we could turn Medius into the enablement platform we were hoping to get. We are able to handle more invoices efficiently, creating all around satisfaction for our employees and suppliers."

Torres concludes: "Extending our strategic partnership with Enzo means we can continue to simplify digital transformation for more customers that use the Medius Spend Management suite."

