NEUBERGER BERMAN NEXT GENERATION CONNECTIVITY FUND ANNOUNCES PORTFOLIO MANAGER UPDATE CALL THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with Fund Portfolio Manager Hari Ramanan and members of his team, to be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM (Eastern). During the call, the Portfolio Manager will review the Fund's investment process and provide an update and perspective on the rapidly evolving next generation connectivity investment opportunity.

Questions for the Portfolio Manager may be submitted in advance to the following email address: nbxg@nb.com. The deadline for email submission of questions is Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the call, including the Zoom link and the dial-in information, will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com, in advance of the call.

Call Details:

Zoom Link:

https://nb.zoom.us/j/95267225079?pwd=cUgrd05lVTVrQ2JOc283ZUZtcnpSdz09

Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): (646) 558 8656

Meeting ID: 952 6722 5079

Passcode: 121497

About The Fund

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, has an investment objective to provide capital appreciation and income. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount of their net asset value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that the shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

NBXG Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, AMaltese@NB.com

