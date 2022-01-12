One Equity Partners Completes Investment in InfuCare Rx, a Leading Home Infusion Therapy Provider

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment of InfuCare Rx (or "the Company"), a national provider of specialty infusion therapies and comprehensive clinical therapy management services to patients with complex conditions. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

InfuCare Rx, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, offers specialty infusion services with a focus on immunoglobulin therapy, chronic inflammatory therapy, acute and anti-infective therapy, bleeding disorders, and parenteral nutrition to help patients manage chronic conditions. The Company has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, California and Texas, and services over 4,000 patients across 43 states using its InfuCare Rx digital care management platform.

"OEP's investment in InfuCare Rx aligns squarely with our thesis that care will continue to shift towards the lower-cost home setting and our focus on the importance of home-based management of complex chronic conditions," said Greg Belinfanti, Senior Managing Director at OEP. "COVID has only accelerated the preference for home-and community-based care delivery; InfuCare Rx is well-positioned to meet this growing demand."

"Our partnership with OEP is the beginning of a new chapter for InfuCare Rx," said Deven Patel, Founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx. "We are eager to draw upon OEP's expertise to accelerate our growth, expand into new regions and pursue our mission of providing high-quality, low-cost care to patients with chronic health conditions."

"OEP has been pursuing opportunities in the home infusion market, and InfuCare Rx had been on our radar in part due to its care coordination model that ensures patients are adhering to treatment regimens," added Inna Etinberg, Principal at OEP. "We look forward to working with Deven and his team to bring InfuCare Rx's successful model to more patients, while reducing disruption in their lives and lowering their medical bills."

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About InfuCare Rx

InfuCare Rx is a leading nationwide specialty infusion therapy services provider for patients with complex conditions. Accredited by URAC and ACHC, InfuCare Rx provides a consistent, coordinated infusion experience for patients in the convenience of their home or alternate care setting. Our dedicated team of pharmacists, nurses and other trained professionals strive to provide optimal patient outcomes through cost effective, patient specific services. http://www.infucarerx.com.

