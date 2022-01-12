Pegasus Residential Sees 8.2% Increase in Lease Volume & 83% Decrease in Implementation Timelines After Expanding Partnership with REPLI

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential, a top 50 property management company, recently chose to expand their growing partnership with REPLI, a proptech company that provides a cloud-based, multi-channel digital marketing platform which enables organizations to manage their online presence at scale. This expansion involved migrating a vast majority of Pegasus' portfolio onto REPLI's digital marketing platform and managed services.

Pegasus Residential Expands Partnership with REPLI

Pegasus' decision to transition their entire portfolio to REPLI is centered on REPLI's ability to provide a centralized marketing platform that streamlines marketing operations, creates consistent data portfolio-wide, and allows their team to analyze and optimize performance across their digital channels.

"We're honored and thankful Pegasus chose to expand their partnership with us. This is a great opportunity for Pegasus to leverage our platform so their team can focus on efficiency, strategy & optimizing their clients NOI at scale." - Michael Estep, Chief Operating Officer for REPLI

Having an exclusive marketing partner to execute and manage all digital marketing solutions saves time, consolidates costs, and creates data integrity. Furthermore, it guarantees portfolio-wide reporting efficiency on data metrics and shows proven performance across websites, SEO, and digital advertising.

"With an organization of our size and the rapid growth we are experiencing – REPLI's platform aligns perfectly with our strategy to streamline operational workflows and leverage automation to get up and running fast when we acquire new assets. We are a technology-centric, data-driven company and when we saw that REPLI was able to help us reduce the implementation timelines for a property's digital marketing stack from 2-4 weeks to an average of 3-5 days while increasing qualified prospect generation by 10% and lease generation by 8% – it was a no brainer for us to make REPLI our exclusive marketing partner." - Bob Keator, SVP, Business Services for Pegasus Residential.

About REPLI

Founded in 2018, REPLI is a leading prop-tech company that provides best-in-class websites and digital marketing solutions to multifamily organizations. Headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia - REPLI is one of the fastest-growing bootstrapped prop-tech companies in the United States, managing and servicing over 400,000 units nationwide. For more information, visit www.repli360.com .

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 35,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information about Pegasus, visit www.PegasusResidential.com .

