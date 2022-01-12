This Old House on PBS-TV Features MoistureShield's Meridian Capped Composite Decking in Two Episodes of 1880s Concord Country Cape

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announced that its Meridian™ capped composite decking will appear in two episodes of This Old House, as Silva Brothers Construction renovates the 1880s Concord Country Cape home. Airing January 13th, 2022, Episode 4314 entitled "Sunshine Power" will show the installation of the moisture-resistant deck and on January 27th, "Cinderella Story" Episode 4316 depicts the cast reflecting on the modest cape's transformation and sums up the improvements made, including final reveal of the deck.

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House host and Tom Silva, General Contractor, layout and prepare to install MoistureShield Meridian capped composite deck boards.

In many locations, This Old House airs Thursdays at 8pm on PBS but check local listings here and enter your zip code for the exact time in your area. Full episodes are also available online the Sunday night after each episode's original airdate here. You can also watch recent episodes on PBS.org, PBS digital apps, The Roku Channel, and on the This Old House app.

The 1880s Country Cape deck features Meridian in Citadel color, a cool Atlantic gray shade with a natural patina, a nice complement to the home's navy blue color.

"We are excited to have Meridian appear on a classic show like This Old House," said Matthew Bruce, VP-Sales, MoistureShield. "With minimal upkeep, Meridian combines MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process for superior moisture-resistance with its TruTexture™ Surface evoking the real look of wood for the authenticity older homes require." He noted Meridian also has the proprietary CoolDeck option, providing deck surfaces with up to 35% less heat absorption than other composites in a similar color – all at an extremely competitive price point."

All MoistureShield products, which can be installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater, are proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty. Learn more at MoistureShield Meridian Capped Composite Decking

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group

with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

