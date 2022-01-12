Vial launches Dermatology CRO promising Faster Execution and Higher Quality through its Network of Dermatology Clinics

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces today that it has launched the Vial Dermatology CRO. Under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors", the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinics across the country.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology, and Mamta Hunt as Head of Quality. The CRO executive team joins Vial having over 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience.

"Vial has the technical capabilities, decades of expertise, and high-quality investigator network to be the best Dermatology CRO out there", says Justin Withers, Head of Dermatology.

"Our goal is to deliver the best CRO experience possible. With a truly unique offering around faster speed and higher quality - we want to be the first CRO that sponsors view as a true partner. It is so important for the success of a trial that the CRO and Sponsor are aligned. At Vial, we are set up to meet Sponsor expectations and build long term relationships."- Betsey Zbyszynski, Head of Clinical Operations at Vial. Betsey joins Vial from Synteract (a division of Syneos), her previous experience includes Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Symbio, and the CRO division of DermTech International.

"It is incredibly exciting for me and the rest of our first-class team to be launching a CRO that can truly make a difference in clinical research. The basic premise of our offering is to deliver faster results with the highest degree of quality, which provides significant value for our clients and helps them maximize returns on precious capital. In addition to extending the potential commercial value of their R&D staged assets, the greatest thrill is to be able to get approved products to patients faster than ever before!" - Jason Shuris, Vial's Head of Sales. Jason joins from Innovaderm Research; his previous experience includes TFS and Ora. He brings with him 10 years of direct CRO experience in addition to 10 years in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

"I've worked in Dermatology clinical trials for over 20 years and haven't ever encountered a company quite like Vial. I am honored to serve as medical director and bring the promise of higher quality and faster trials to sponsors. The slow pace of therapeutic development is calling out for a CRO that is aligned with sponsors, and we hope with the launch today we are witnessing the first day of a new kind of CRO", says Dr. Janet DuBois, Vial's Medical Director. Dr. DuBois has been Principal Investigator on over 200 trials across Phase I, II and III at DermResearch in Austin.

Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial partners with Dermatologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 Dermatology clinics. The Vial network has contributed to over 150 trials for many of the leading sponsors in Dermatology having run trials across common Medical Dermatology indications (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Alopecia Areata, Rosacea, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Prurigo Nodularis among others) as well as Cosmetic Dermatology indications. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

