BetMGM and Arizona Cardinals Reveal First Look at BetMGM Sportsbook Coming to State Farm Stadium

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the Arizona Cardinals have released initial images of the nearly 17,000-square-foot BetMGM Sportsbook scheduled to open on the State Farm Stadium campus in time for kickoff of the 2022 football season. This milestone opening will mark the first sportsbook at an NFL stadium.

Construction is underway on the two-story sports and entertainment destination that will operate on both event and non-event days. The BetMGM Sportsbook, located on the north side of The Great Lawn, will combine the energy and viewing options of a state-of-the-art sportsbook with the amenities of a world-class sports bar. Featuring dual entrances from both sides of The Great Lawn, guests will experience a massive video wall to watch games, enhanced gameday parking options, as well as both indoor and outdoor dining options. Sports fans will be able to place wagers at trading windows or utilize user-friendly betting kiosks conveniently placed throughout the space.

"The Arizona Cardinals and BetMGM are both committed to enhancing the gameday experience for fans in new and creative ways," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will be one of the most unique and innovative additions to a venue that the sports and entertainment industry has ever seen."

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said, "Since the launch of our partnership with BetMGM last August, the response has been incredible. When this sportsbook opens next season, it will provide an opportunity to engage and entertain our fans in a way that is unprecedented."

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will complement the BetMGM mobile app that launched statewide in Arizona in September 2021. Today's news is the latest phase of BetMGM's exclusive partnership with the Arizona Cardinals.

Specs: BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium

Size: 16,800-square-feet

Betting Kiosks: More than 25

TVs: 265-square-foot Video Wall and 38 TVs

Capacity: 500

Images of the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium can be found here.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were founded in 1898 and in 1920 became a charter member of the National Football League. The club holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously-operated franchise in professional football. While it has been in existence for more than a century and enjoys a long, rich history, the team's greatest success has come in the last 15 years. In that span, the Cardinals have won their division three times, advanced to the conference championship game twice and earned the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. Away from the field, the organization's commitment to the community is a year-round mission, highlighted by the efforts of Cardinals Charities which was founded in 1990 to improve the quality of life and enhance opportunities for children, women and minorities in Arizona.

