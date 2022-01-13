BrandTuitive Repositions And Launches Madison James As Dedicated Wedding Dress Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City branding and brand marketing agency BrandTuitive has completed a brand positioning program for Madison James, a brand with a long history designing formal wear for proms as well as bridal gowns. In response to social trends, the decision was made to transform the brand into a bridal-only brand.

The Madison James Bride

The assignment presented BrandTuitive with classic brand challenges including: 1) how to shift the brand's core audience to brides only without losing sales or social media followers; and 2) how to position Madison James in the bridal space to differentiate the brand and create an emotional connection with brides.

"This complex brand positioning and brand marketing challenge is what BrandTuitive thrives on," noted Todd Brenard, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandTuitive. "We had to reveal a meaningful position for a brand that was becoming bridal only while creating fresh excitement around its new core offering."

In the discovery phase of brand development, BrandTuitive revealed a customer persona that embodies the Madison James bride – a woman who is genuine, spontaneous and natural. She is always herself, often doing the unexpected and embracing her imperfections. The agency repositioned Madison James as the brand for brides who want a comfortable and original dress reflecting their keen sense of individuality.

In addition to the brand positioning work, BrandTuitive also delivered brand marketing materials that bring the Madison James persona to life, including refreshed brand website design, full-collection still photography, product feature videos and social media videos.

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They reveal the truth of brands and how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

