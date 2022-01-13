Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Additional Deals with Big Name Celebrities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that they have finalized numerous deals with top celebrities over the past several months through their partnership with The Reiman Agency. Recent deals include rappers' Soulja Boy and Bow Wow, actor Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, and social media celebrity Summer Rae (alongside Mike Tyson and Mandy Moore, as previously reported).

Soulja Boy

"CMGR and The Reiman Agency continue to excel" said Alden Reiman CEO of The Reiman Agency. "We are focused on cutting high profile deals on a regular basis. The team is energized, and this is just the beginning. We are being approached by some of the largest Fortune 500 brands, and we are beyond excited to show continued growth."

"Social media is becoming such a viable marketing tool, said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "Top celebrities are being sought out by big brands to advertise on their personal social media platforms (as opposed to older methods such as television and print magazines) and CMGR is well positioned to capitalize and profit off this growing trend."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.