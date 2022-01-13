EnginZyme Selected for Cleantech Group's 100 List of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnginZyme, a leading developer of cell-free biomanufacturing processes, out of over 10,000 entrepreneurs was named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The 100 companies on the list represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero.

"We are dedicated to solving one of the fundamental challenges of our time - how to produce better, greener, and cheaper products that modern society relies on," said Karim Engelmark Cassimjee, CEO and co-founder of EnginZyme. "To be acknowledged as a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company confirms the uniqueness of our technology and its potential to play a key role in tackling climate change. We are very excited to become a part of this community and look forward to contributing to the dialogues on this challenge."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. This is the 13th edition of the annual guide, and this year's list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment and Transportation & Logistics.

"We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero.," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policy makers and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories."

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. It brings clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, the services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

About EnginZyme

EnginZyme was founded in 2014 with the vision for all of our everyday products to be manufactured sustainably. Our cell-free biomanufacturing platform is created through a best-in-class approach that combines the breadth and power of biology and the efficiencies of the chemical industry. By replacing traditional fossil-based manufacturing with a cell-free technology platform, we seek to play a key role in solving one of the fundamental challenges of our time - how to produce better, greener, and cheaper products for everyone. EnginZyme is recognised as a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum and is backed by Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden and SEB Greentech VC.

