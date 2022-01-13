Leading Creative Agency Harper+Scott Launches H+S META, Creating Digital Merchandise, NFTs and Virtual Experiences for Top Consumer Brands The full service agency specializing in private label branded goods and retail products will now offer an end-to-end solution for brands looking to make waves in the ever-adapting metaworld

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harper+Scott , the leading creative agency for the sourcing, design and production of sustainable branded merchandise and private retail goods, today announced a new division, H+S META, to bring its white glove creative services to the metaverse. Since its inception in 2014, Harper+Scott has been at the forefront of innovation, partnering with some of the world's greatest brands – including Sephora, Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion, Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber, L'Oréal, Compass, Carnival, and countless others – to reimagine their customer experiences at every touch in the tangible world. The same will ring true for H+S META, an extension of the agency's core business that is dedicated to digital assets and experiences, such as digital merchandise, NFTs, and virtualized events and showrooms, done differently.

H+S META

"Over the past eight years, we're proud to have built the Harper+Scott you know today—a B-Corp Certified company focused on bringing thoughtful transparency to the branded merchandise and private label goods space. This next layer of the business, H+S META, is the realization of nearly a decade spent building what's new and next in brand," says Michael Scott Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Harper+Scott . "As the metaverse and its influence expands, we are uniquely positioned to serve as a true partner to our clients in building their virtual worlds, from merchandise to experiences and the community that's cultivated between."

H+S META is a natural progression in the creative offerings from Harper+Scott, whose cutting-edge team of designers and developers are at the forefront of industry knowledge and expertise within the rapidly developing virtual space. As popularity for the 3D virtual world swells, leading brands are grappling with how to approach the virtual and augmented reality of the metaverse to capture lucrative sales and create brand evangelists. With single sales of NFTs in the millions and increasing investment in virtual real estate growing 500% in Q4 2021, brands both big and small must stake their claim in the virtual world in order to remain relevant to their consumer.

Real Life Offerings for a Virtual World

As a direct extension of its core capabilities in branded merchandise and private label retail goods, H+S META offers its clients an end–to-end solution in expanding customer touchpoints to include both traditional and virtual experiences. An agile team of industry experts across digital merchandising, community creation and management, and 3D creative capabilities bring both strategy and execution to brands hoping to stay ahead of the curve within the virtual world. Potential virtual products and experiences include 3D animation and assets for NFTs; incentivized gifts with purchase for in-person events and tangible goods; virtual galleries and showrooms; metaworld community management; and more.

"For nearly a decade, Harper+Scott has successfully conceptualized creative ways for brands to surprise and delight their customers," says Jon Alagem, President and Co-Founder of Harper+Scott. "Now, at a time when standards for technology, sustainability, and ethical transparency are at an all time high, we see an opportunity to continue to lead in the metaverse with our B Corp credentials at the forefront. In doing this, we will create more meaningful connections for our clients with their customers, while also establishing new best practices for our industry in building a more socially responsible future."

About Harper+Scott

Harper+Scott is the brand behind your favorite brands. Headquartered in NYC with a global footprint, H+S is a leading creative agency specializing in the design and production of branded merchandise and private label goods. A Certified B Corp organization, Harper+Scott partners with the world's best brands to design, produce, and deliver high quality, sustainable branded merchandise that bolster brand awareness and drive authentic customer experiences at every touch. For more information, visit www.harperandscott.com .

