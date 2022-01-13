Light Yourself Up: Introducing Dipsea's Brand Re-Launch

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago, Dipsea co-founders Gina and Faye wanted to take a mind-first approach to sexuality and created an audio-first platform with original stories designed to turn women on. When Dipsea launched in 2018, no one even knew what audio erotica was. Now millions of people know and love the Dipsea brand. Thanks to the brand's best-in-class storytelling and beautiful design—Dipsea has helped the world to re-imagine sexuality not as a vice, but as fundamental to joy, self-confidence, and well-being.

Dipsea Re-Launch

"We're so excited to pull back the curtain on the rebranding effort our team has been working on. This brand overhaul will impact how Dipsea looks and feels in every place we cultivate relationships with our community: from our mobile app and website to our social media.

As a company focused on female empowerment and pleasure, we've been up against a lot. But change requires makers. The first iteration of our brand made people pay attention to a space they'd ignored or written off as taboo. We're proud that Dipsea has always been associated with great design from day one, and we're also ready for what's next," said President & Chief Creative Officer, Gina Guttierez.

The brand's original visual design was feminine, elegant, and curvy—but also ahead of the curve, representing a brand all about women's sexuality without any of the pink and black clichés people expected. The company has since released dozens of formats and 10Xed its story library. Dipsea's new branding won't change the DNA of the company, but rather provides room to grow into a truly mainstream brand.

"Our new look and feel so much better expresses who we are, the product we've built, and the stories we tell. It reflects the imaginative world we create through story, and the power that has for our subscribers," said Chief Executive Officer, Faye Keegan.

Key Updates:

New Tagline: "Listen, light yourself up." This phrase embodies the brand's belief that it is a radical and freeing realization that the answers to your own pleasure are already inside you. Dipsea's storytelling is a door to that inner world—letting you feel more ...more in touch with your body, more connected to your partner, more flirtatious before a date, and the most like yourself.

New Logomark and Logotype: The new Dipsea mark is a D that curves inwards to express the idea of illuminating the parts of yourself that you've either lost touch with or have yet to discover. It also gives a subtle nod to the shape of an ear.

New App & Website Design: The app and website have seen major changes, and the beautiful dusk and dawn gradients that the new brand uses are evocative of the twilight hours that Dipsea finds its way onto our users' pillows and nightstands.

"We knew a rebrand would allow us to continue to lead this new category. The new design maintains the celebratory, sensual, playful spirit that our listeners love, but unlocks new opportunities for us as we solidify Dipsea as the best storytellers in the world around sex and intimacy," said President & Chief Creative Officer, Gina Guttierez.

For those of you who have been with Dipsea for years, the new brand will continue to make you feel right at home. For those of you just learning about Dipsea, welcome to a bold, feminist, sex-positive future.

About Dipsea:

Dipsea's mission is to provide people with the tools for pleasure & self-discovery in and outside of the bedroom. Subscribers can explore a vast library of over five hundred sexy audio stories, wellness sessions, sleep scenes, and written stories whether they want to spark their imagination, immerse themselves in a world of aspirational sex and relationships, rest their minds and bodies, or explore ideas like erotic breathwork and meditation. Whatever they decide to tap into first, listeners can count on Dipsea to be sex-positive, consensual, and feminist—and to be inclusive of all perspectives and preferences.

Annual Subscription: $59.99 /year ( $4.99 /month)

Monthly Subscription: $12.99 /month

For more information, please contact dipsea@behrmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dipsea