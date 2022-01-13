Lockheed Martin's Greenville Site To Host Same-Day Hiring Decision Event

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will be at McAlister Square in Greenville on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to conduct interviews and make same-day hiring decisions for candidates who meet the basic qualifications for critical F-16 production hourly positions, to include structures mechanics, airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanics and avionics technicians. Interested individuals must register for the event here to be considered for an interview.

Ken Binder, Lockheed Martin avionics technician, stands on the F-16 production line in Greenville, South Carolina. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin

Strict COVID precautions will be in place. Face masks will be required, and social distancing recommendations will be observed.

These positions are eligible for new-hire incentives, including up to $2,000 sign-on bonuses and up to $5,000 relocation lump-sum payments. The basic qualifications for the positions are as follows:

F-16 Production Structures Mechanic:

One year of manufacturing or repair experience

Basic understanding of manufacturing process

Ability to perform assembly and installation work using assembly, jigs, fixtures, test equipment, precision measuring instruments and mechanics hand tools

Experience reading and interpreting written specifications, blueprints and engineering drawings, understanding symbols, flags and general notes

F-16 Production A&P Mechanic:

One year of related aircraft production, overhaul or modification experience on various aircraft systems

Knowledge and experience of aircraft operating procedures, under power-on, hydraulics, or tethered utility feed system in order to perform system checkouts and troubleshooting

Experience in structural rework, repair, modification and the forming characteristics of various metals

Demonstrated proficiency using mechanics' hand tools effectively

F-16 Production Avionics Technician:

At least one year demonstrated experience to complete operational test of electronics and test equipment including major troubleshooting

Ability to understand and use complex circuit diagrams, prints and specifications

Must be able to obtain interim clearance and maintain Department of Defense secret clearance and any required special access

Robust, on-the-job training is available as needed for candidates who meet the basic qualifications, and employees will have the opportunity to learn new automation and digital engineering technologies as Lockheed Martin continues to invest in the F-16 program.

"We have a backlog of 128 new production F-16s, with the potential for up to 300 additional F-16s based on international interest," said Kim Howard, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Production Operations. "This hiring event provides a great opportunity to join a growing team that will undoubtedly afford long-term career development and the chance to be part of something that's never been done before – producing the first F-16 in Greenville."

This event is part of the company's plan to add more than 300 new jobs for F-16 production and sustainment to its Greenville site by the end of 2022. The company is actively hiring for many hourly and salaried positions. Interested candidates can apply on LockheedMartinJobs.com.

About the F-16

The F-16 is a strategic and valuable choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced, 4th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs. More than 3,000 F-16s are operating today in 25 countries. The F-16 has flown an estimated 19.5 million flight hours and at least 13 million sorties. Today's version, the Block 70/72, is being produced with the latest in digital engineering approaches in Greenville, South Carolina. The Block 70/72 offers unparalleled capabilities and will be flown by at least five countries beginning in the mid-2020s.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

